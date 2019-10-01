Met Éireann's latest forecast on Hurricane Lorenzo

Met Éireann has put Ireland on notice that the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo could bring stormy weather this week but says there is a lot of uncertainty about its storm.

In her forecast after the RTÉ news on Monday, Met Éireann meteorologist Michelle Dillon delivered the latest on the storm.

She said there is a 'large degree of uncertainty' but one possibilty is that it will move northeast towards Ireland's west coast. She said other outcomes show it heading across to Europe while another shows it diverting to the northwest.

She urged the public to stay tuned to the weather forecast over the coming days to find out the most likely outcome. More below picture of National Hurricane Centre latest forecast on Lorenzo's track.

Met Éireann's website forecast issued at 7.30pm on Monday says that Lorenzo is currently predicted to be an ex tropical storm at this stage and is likely to 'be in the vicinity'.

It says some wet and windy weather is expected along with some high seas and swells. It will become mild over the country due to the influence of the tropical origin air.

The risk of severe weather continues through Thursday, Thursday night and possibly early Friday morning.

The progress of Lorenzo and any potential impacts for Ireland are being closely monitored by Met Éireann.