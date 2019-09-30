WATCH: Projected track of Hurricane Lorenzo heading for Ireland

The latest weather models issued by the National Hurricane Centre in the US show Hurricane Lorenzo tracking towards the West of Ireland.

The category 5 hurricane is currently well out in the Atlantic, the strongest hurricane ever recorded this far east in the ocean with gusts currently at over 250km/h.

It is expected to weaken as it tracks further east towards Ireland and Britain but could still hit as a tropical storm on Thursday evening with potentially damaging gusts and heavy rain.

Met Éireann said it was monitoring the storm over the weekend. In their latest forecast, they said: "On Thursday, Lorenzo, currently predicted to be a tropical storm at this stage, is likely to be in the vicinity."

"It's exact track and central pressure is very uncertain as is the timing. It is possible it could track to the West of Ireland. It will become milder due to the influence of the tropical origin air."

"The risk of severe weather continues and the progress of Lorenzo and any potential impacts for Ireland are being closely monitored by Met Eireann," they concluded.

