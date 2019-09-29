The weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Eireann is for a mixed day with a mix of sunny spells and showers.

According to Met Eireann, many places will be cloudy to begin today, Sunday, with patchy rain and drizzle. Rather blustery for a time near east and south coasts this morning. Skies will gradually brighten, and the afternoon will bring increasing sunny spells and a scattering of showers. Top temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with brisk northwesterly winds gradually moderating.

The weather forecast for Ireland for tonight is for it to be largely dry with clear spells at first, and just isolated coastal showers. Cloud amounts will increase overnight, however, and rain will develop in southwest Munster towards dawn. Lows of 4 to 8 degrees in light variable breezes, with mist and fog patches forming.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday is for it to be mostly cloudy to begin with poor visibility in some parts of the midlands and north at first, due to early mist and fog. Rain in Munster and south Leinster will edge slowly northeastwards over the country through the day, although some northern areas may hold dry until evening. Heavy falls in parts of the south and east, will produce a risk spot flooding. Top temperatures 13 to 17 degrees, with highest values in the south. Light or moderate easterly winds, fresh at times near the coasts, will veer southwest in Munster as the rain starts to clear the area in the late afternoon and evening.

