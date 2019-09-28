Latest model shows powerful Hurricane Lorenzo tracking towards Ireland

The latest track of the Hurricane Lorenzo shows that the powerful storm is on a direct course for Ireland.

The US National Hurricane Centre is forecasting that the hurricane, which is currently a Category 3, is set to turn north-east in the coming days which will put it on a direct path across the Atlantic Ocean.

That will put it on course to hit Ireland and the remnants of the hurricane are expected to arrive in Ireland on Thursday.

In an advisory issued today, the US National Hurricane Centre stated that maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Lorenzo is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days, however, Lorenzo is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.

