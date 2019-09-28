WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues rainfall warning for 14 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for 14 counties for this evening, tonight and into the early hours of Sunday

The warning covers Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Met Eireann is warning of heavy rain at times with amounts of 25 to 35 mm possible and a risk of localised flooding.

The warning is valid from 5pm on Saturday to 7am on Sunday.