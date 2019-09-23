Laois-Offaly gardaí on board commuter trains to prevent crime

Gardaí from Laois, Kildare and Offaly have boarded commuter trains to curb anti-social behaviour.

An operation is underway today by Divisional Community Policing from Laois/Offaly Division, together with Kildare and local Gardaí, supported by Garda Reserve Officers, and assisted of Irish Rail.

They are focused on the Commuter Rail line between Athy and Portlaoise and Hazlehatch/Celbridge; and between Kilcock and Maynooth.

The operation began at 6.30am this morning, Monday, September 23.

Gardaí travelled on selected commuter trains from 6.30am – to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour, criminal activity and drug transportation.

Local Gardaí will patrol the train stations with a particular focus on the prevention of bicycle theft.

Bicycle theft prevention advice will be given to cyclists.

There will be a particular focus on students returning to college.