Midlands punter nets €12,000 with virtual horse racing bet

A punter in Co Westmeath had an unbelievable Sunday after their three bets landed on a virtual horse racing result.

The punter called into their local BoyleSports betting shop on Sunday afternoon and placed a €30 single on Riffel Man at 40/1 to win the 17.35 race at Portman Park. The client also placed a €10 reversed forecast on Riffel Man, Step On Steve, followed by a €5 combination tricast on Riffel Man, Step On Steve and Bothered.

All three bets amounted to €80 and they all landed for the Westmeath native as Riffel Man came first, Step On Steve (11/1) came second and Bothered (9/4) finished third.

With all three selections winning, the punter was able to exchange their docket for a whopping payout of €12,428.30.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Monday morning will be a walk in the park for one punter from Westmeath after they won €12,428.30 on a virtual horse race. Fair play to our customer, we wish them the best of luck with their winnings and happy spending”.