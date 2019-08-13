Leaving Cert helpline now open

With over 58,000 students receiving their Leaving Cert results today, the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC) has launched the NPCpp Leaving Cert Helpline 2019.

Hosted by the National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCpp), the Helpline is now open, to offer advice, information and support to Leaving Certificate students receiving their exam results.

The 1800 265 165 freephone helpline opens from 10am on results day to take calls from students, parents and teachers seeking advice and information on what choices are available to students, and is available until Wednesday, August 22.