Offaly swimming pool to close for four months for 'major revamp'

Aura Tullamore and Tullamore Leisure Ltd have announced a major investment and upgrade for the Tullamore Leisure Centre.

The upgrade and refurbishment works will help improve the long-term viability of the facility and will include a retiling of the swimming pool which is now over 10 years old.

From August 31 to mid-December, for health and safety reasons, there will be no access to the swimming pool.

"Unfortunately, this means we will temporarily pause our swim lessons and schools’ lessons during this period. We are currently taking bookings for all sets of swim lessons due to commence again in January 2020," the owners said.

The tiling works will last 15 weeks and the pool will be back up and running to the public on January 2nd 2020. The gym, fitness classes and gym side sauna and steam room will remain fully open for use during this time."

"We are also happy to announce we will be doing a complete gym refurbishment, with new state of the art equipment, during the Christmas period. We will be launching a refurbished leisure centre in January 2020."

All other Aura Leisure Centres will be running swimming lessons during Sep-Dec 2019 and would be happy to facilitate Aura Tullamore customers if convenient. The nearest Aura centre to Tullamore is Trim. Please contact trimlessons@auragroup.ie or call on the centre on 046 9438 730.

For Aura Tullamore member enquiries please contact matullamore@auragroup.ie or call the centre on 057 9329 398.