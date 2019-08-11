Tullamore lady wins Best Dressed Lady Competition at Kilbeggan Races

A Tullamore woman has walked away with the top prize at the Best Dressed Lady Competition at Saturday's Kilbeggan Races.

Suzanne Reilly won the Best Dressed Lady competition and walked away with a prize of €2,000 at the Summer Saturday Festival in Kilbeggan.

Suzanne is pictured together with judges Niamh O'Donovan and Mandy Maher and Course Manager Paddy Dunican.