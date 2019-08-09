Offaly homeowners warned of water disruption next week

Some homeowners in Tullamore are being warned of water disruption next week.

Irish Water has said mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Tara Street, Distillery Lane, River Court, Park Court and surrounding areas in Tullamore, Co. Offaly from Tuesday, August 13.

A traffic management system will also be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10:30pm on August 13 until 4am on August 14.

"We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return," the utility said.

If you wish to contact Irish Water about these works, you can use the following reference number: OFF00007239.