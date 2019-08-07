WATCH: Shane Lowry crosses paths with wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

Shane Lowry continues to be in huge demand following his Open Championship win last month and recently crossed paths with wrestling royalty on his travels in the US.

Lowry was fresh from an appearance on ESPN television when wrestling icon Stone Cold Steve Austin was entering the building for his own appearance.

The pair briefly crossed paths as security ushered the former wrestler inside.

What a moment - Stone Cold Steve Austin and @ShaneLowryGolf cross paths outside ESPN studios in New York. Two icons!!!pic.twitter.com/rzfdc34qR0 — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) August 7, 2019

Shane has been enjoying his time in America following his Open win and has been bringing the Claret Jug on a sightseeing tour, including to the Empire State Building.

What a day in NYC! Took the Claret Jug on a trip to @GetUpESPN and the @EmpireStateBldg. pic.twitter.com/keZZFRZQ7h — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 7, 2019

The Clara man returns to action on-course this week as he tackles the Northern Trust Open in Jersey City.