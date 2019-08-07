Open champ Shane Lowry returns to action in the US this week

After more than two weeks of jubilant celebrations on foot of his Open Championship victory at Royal Portrush, Shane Lowry returns to action this week at the Northern Trust Open in the US.

The Offaly man has taken a break since his famous major title win but returns in Jersey City on Thursday.

BoyleSports have chalked the Offaly man up at 55/1 to win outright on his return to action at this week’s Northern Trust Open and 50/1 to lead after the first round should he suffer no ill-effects from two weeks of toasting his maiden major victory.

He is 2/1 to miss the cut on his reappearance and 1/3 to make the weekend.

Lowry will play alongside Adam Scott and Kevin Kisner during his first two rounds at the Northern Trust with the trio teeing off for their first round at 1.05pm (Irish time) on Thursday.

