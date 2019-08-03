Offaly brothers finish first and second in All Ireland Poc Fada Final

Offaly brothers Cillian and Cathal Kiely have finished first and second in the M Donnelly All Ireland Poc Fada Final in the Cooley mountains today.

There was very little to chose between the big hitting Kilcormac/Killoughey siblings but it was defending champion Cillian who edged out his brother to retain the title.

Cillian was in front throughout while Cathal was also ahead of the rest of the field in a clear second place. It is a phenomenal one-two for the brothers and the pair have the potential to dominate the Poc Fada for many years to come.

Winner Cillian Kiely of Offaly poses for a picture with the Corn Setana trophy following the 2019 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Annaverna Mountain in the Cooley Peninsula, Ravensdale, Co Louth. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Competitors, from left, Paddy McKillian, Callum Quirke, Darren Geoghegan, Gareth Johnson, Cathal Kiely, Cillian Kiely, Ronan Taafe, Sean Nugent and Tadhg Haran following the 2019 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Annaverna Mountain in the Cooley Peninsula, Ravensdale, Co Louth. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile