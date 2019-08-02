Blooming Marvellous Sunflower challenge!

An Offaly Tidy Towns Committee has set the bar for the county's tallest Sunflower challenge.

The elegant beauty is exactly 2 metres 1cm high or 6 ft 6 inches... but can anyone beat it? They are now looking for you to take on the challenge using #offalystallestsunflower.

The tallest ever sunflower to date measures 9.17 m (30 ft 1 in) and was grown by Hans-Peter Schiffer (Germany) in Karst, Nordrhein Westfalen, Germany, as verified on 28 August 2014 by the Guinness World Records.

Expert Tip:

Sunflowers need full sun; see 6-8 hours of direct sunlight per day – the more the better if you are trying to grow them to their maximum potential. Choose a well-drained location, and prepare your soil by digging an area of about 2-3 feet in circumference to a depth of about 2 feet.

Dust off the ladders & get the scaffolding ready!

P.s. We love Sunflowers because they provide lots of nectar for bees and other insects and if you leave them to go over the birds absolutely love sunflower seeds.