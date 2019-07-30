Offaly company taking centre stage at Miss Universe Ireland Final Show

There's certainly a big night ahead for Clara based company 'Walk on Clouds' this week, when they'll have the eyes of the universe upon them as they take centre stage at the Miss Universe Ireland Final Show in the Round Room of the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday.

While Walk On A Cloud specialise in working within the wedding industry, the company has catered for lots of different events all around Ireland. The unique selling point of Walk On A Cloud - aside form the obvious wow factor it adds to any special occasion - is that the 'cloud' in question is dry-ice, not low-lying fog. This means that there's no odour of any kind involved, nor is there is there any possibility of smoke alarms being unnecessarily and accidentally activated.

Speaking at the weekend, company spokesman Jason Molloy, said they were looking forward to working with the Miss Universe Ireland organisation on August 1.

"We pride ourselves on being the best at what we do, and we strive to be professional to the utmost degree at all times, and as accommodating as possible to all of our clients. We're delighted to have the chance to work with the Brittany Mason, the director of the Miss Universe Ireland organisation, and the rest of her team on Thursday night. We're looking forward to playing our part in what should be a memorable night for everyone, and especially of course, to whoever becomes the new Miss Universe Ireland for this year. Whoever it turns out to be, we wish her well in her role and we're sure she'll be another great ambassador for the country."

And given the fact that the Miss Universe brand is recognised worldwide, and that Ireland's history-making performances at the last two Miss Universe finals now see us regarded as one of the countries worth paying serious attention to this year, there could definitely be worse eyes looking in their direction, that's for sure!

The event will be streamed 'live' on Facebook on the Miss Universe Ireland page from 8pm.