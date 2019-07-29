REVEALED: Body & Soul announces its line-up for Electric Picnic 2019

The otherworldliness of Body & Soul is an invitation that your imagination cannot refuse.

This small corner of a Co. Laois estate becomes an ephemeral world of wonder dreamed into existence by a like-minded band of the best artists, atmospheric architects, musicians, holistic healers, DJs, party alchemists and innovators. A place to lose yourself in new artistic experiences, discover the best emerging musical talents, relax and rejuvenate in our wellbeing Sanctuary, and don your favourite costume as you dance into the night.

The Body & Soul Stage will reach new heights of sonic seduction this year with an enhanced line-up that includes major Detroit talent JMSN; seminal electronica duo Lamb; the magic (and a little witchcraft) of Elder Island; unstoppable festival favourites King Kong Company; infectious bass-driven reggae/electronica from Gaudi; self-proclaimed ‘nerd disco’ project International Teachers of Pop; the gently seductive, fantastical songs of Jessica Pratt; visceral high-octane and unique rap from Flohio; pioneering emotional dance music from EMBRZ; rocker-turned-leading light of Irish electronica Arvo Party; a new queen of smart and ambitious pop Self Esteem; leading figures of the Irish new wave of Irish urban music Mango x Mathman; Ryan Vail and Elma Orkestra’s merging of neo-classical and atmospheric electronic as they present Borders; and anarchic, spontaneous and jarring Irish hip-hop from T.P.M.

Further highlights include Proper Micro NV’s lush electronica; the out-of-this-world talent of Æ MAK, the raucously unpredictable and wildly brilliant THUMPER; rising stars of pop-punk whenyoung; classically-influenced experimentally-driven songwriter Kitt Phillipa; “enthralling and menacing” Inni-K; the distinctive and extraordinary songs of Junior Brother; real dancefloor intuition from DJ Kelly-Anne Byrne; a cult figure of the Dublin music scene Paddy Hanna; challenging catchy avant-garde pop from The Claque; garage rock Limerick five-piece Fonda; the chilled out, heartfelt soul and all-out James Brown-esque funky goodness from Toshín; exciting new songwriter from Achill Island Graham Sweeney; deep, epic but accessible stadium alt-rock from In Their Thousands; an emerging group of award-winning trad musicians Sult; sugary melodies meet post-punk melancholy from Bob Skeleton andrising-talent singer-songwriter April.

The Sanctuary Stage breathes a new creative life into the beautiful Earthship structure at the heart of the Body & Soul Village, with the space becoming an oasis for relaxation, discovery, theatre and music. Each day will begin with yoga and movement followed by a host of performances and workshops including Outdoor Gong Baths; a Slí na Croí Drumming Circle; Clowning Workshops; Funk Dance and Hula Hoop classes; The Epiphany of Eileen O’Keefe theatrical experience; Your Non-Ordinary Stories! from Paul Timoney as well as a host of contemporary jazz, folk and trad acts like Draoi, theDiscovery Gospel Choir, the Trinitones, Inishowen Gospel Choir, Cinnte, Bunoscionn and some of Ireland’s best ambient nighttime DJs and visual submersion.

Quirky venues have always been integral to the Body & Soul ethos, offering unique twists and turns to your festival experience. Ever popular and back for its fourth year The Haunt is an ethereal dancehall filled with bygone beats and spectral beings. Harking back to a time when the gramophone was king, the eerie strains of blues and jazz will entice dancers to join an antique ball that promises to thrill. Expect some trad and gospel sessions alongside Rock n’ Roll and dancehall vibes just to add a little more spice to the mix.

Working towards a truly sustainable future, Native Events’ hugely popular Living Lab grows in importance year-on-year. Founded on circular economy principles, the Living Lab showcases innovative solutions to the environmental, social, and commercial challenges presented by climate change. After a successful launch at last year's Body&Soul and a trip to the Electric Picnic in 2018, the Living Lab returns with an exciting programme of discussion, debate, workshops and music and fashion.

Body & Soul favourites the Hurly Burly will sling delicious food and fresh sounds and performances while both the welcoming Tiny Tea Tent, a sustainably-focused space with a dose of randomness and an artistic ethos, and Smoky Tentacles, a custom-made Morrocan marquee shisha lounge with chai and top-notch food, set up camp in the Village for the first time.

The Sanctuary Workshop Tent hosts a weekend of holistic classes, workshops and talks with highlights that include Find your Power Animal! Shamanic Journeying for Beginners from Martin Duffy, Kirtan Chanting from Felicity Ananda, Yoga: Coming Home to Embodied Presence from Angharad Costin and The Symbols in your Dreams from Jasbinder Garnermann. Advance workshop booking is available here or during the festival, This area is where you’ll find our Ceremonial Fire and where the weekend opens with a Shamanic Welcoming from John Cantwell and Karen Ward.

The Sanctuary Healing Area offers an extensive selection of professional therapies including many types of Massage, Reflexology, Acupuncture, Reiki, Amatsu Therapy, Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy and Shiatsu. Therapist advance booking is available here or during the festival. For deep relaxation with your friends, book you into the Immerse Spa Experience for an indigenous seaweed bath or wood-fired hot tub, guaranteed to rejuvenate the weariest of limbs (advance booking available here or during the festival) or visit the wonderful boutique touring Bosca Beatha Sauna.

A packed weekend of creativity and beauty, once you’ve experienced the Body & Soul Village at Electric Picnic, you’ll understand why this little area went on to launch its own extraordinary summer solstice celebration - without forgetting it’s Stradbally roots.