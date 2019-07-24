WATCH: Brilliant video recaps Shane Lowry's ten years as a professional golfer

The party is continuing for The Open champion Shane Lowry and it still has a few days to run if the scenes in Clara last night were anything to go by.

It has been an incredible ten years as a professional for the Clara man and the European Tour has put to together a brilliant video recapping the decade.

From the Bridgestone win, to Portugal, to hole in ones, to the pre-beard days and, of course, the remarkable victory at The Open, it's all in there.

Sit back and enjoy what has been an incredible ride for Shane, his family and his legion of supporters.