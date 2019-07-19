'Sale agreed' for popular longstanding Tullamore take away

The sale has been agreed for a popular and longstanding Take Away in Tullamore .

Tasty Take Away on High Street has been operating for the last 30 years in the town and was on the market for €370,000.

As well as the fully fitted take away part of the property, also included in the agreed sale is a two bedroom apartment above the business. The business has been sold by Property Partners Richard Cleary as a going concern.