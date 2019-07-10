Tullamore Musical Society hosting 'KaraokO Loco' fundraiser

The people of Tullamore and beyond are invited to a brilliant new fundraiser organised by the Tullamore Musical Society.

The award-winning outfit ore holding their first fundraiser of the year, a karaoke spectacular, and they want you to come along and join in all the fun.

"We are bringing something new to Tullamore called ‘KaraokO Loco’ which is a take on the highly popular bingo loco."

"But as a musical society, we will make you sing."

The event takes place July 12 at 8.30pm in The Brewery Tap, Tullamore.

Find out more on Tullamore Musical Society's social media channels.