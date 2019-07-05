Leading political figures send best wishes to 'seriously ill' Brian Cowen

Current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is among a number of leading political figures who have wished former Taoiseach Brian Cowen well after the Offaly man was rushed to hospital last night.

It's understood the former Laois Offaly TD was hospitalised in Dublin on Thursday night, July 4. It is believed that he is being treated and is understood to have suffered a bleed on the brain.

Mr Cowen's brother Barry, who is the sitting Fianna Fáil TD in Offaly, is understood to have travelled to Dublin with other family members. A source close to the family said Mr Cowen is in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Speaking at the launch of Center Parcs in Longford today, Mr Varadkar said he heard Mr Cowen had been admitted to hospital.

"I served in the Dáil with Brian Cowen for a number of years and I really hope if he is unwell, as I hear he is, that he makes a speedy recovery," he added.

Mr Cowen, (59), served as Taoiseach from 2008 to 2011. He held several senior Ministerial posts including Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Health, Transport.

He was as a TD for the Laois–Offaly from 1984 to 2011 when he stepped away from politics.

Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan has tweeted well wishes to Brian Cowen and his family as did former Green Party leader John Gormley.

Very Sorry to hear former Dail colleague Brian Cowen is unwell. I wish himself and his family well at this anxious & worrying time. https://t.co/xh8R5M6UJO — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) July 5, 2019