The Offaly GAA players transferring to America for the summer

As the Offaly club championships kick into gear again after the county's All-Ireland Qualifier exit to Laois last week, some teams will be without some star names as they make their way Stateside for the summer.

The GAA keeps track and sanctions all transfers from Irish clubs to the US and Canada with July 1 being the deadline to get the paperwork through.

Diarmuid Connolly is one of the more high-profile names to dabble in the US club scene having spent last summer with Donegal Boston. A small problem with his visa stopped the All-Ireland winner from returning to the same team this summer.

A number of Offaly players, including a couple in and around county panels in recent years, will be plying their trade in America this summer after securing transfers.

Perhaps the most high-profile is Oisin Kelly, count hurler with Offaly and a good dual player for Ferbane and Belmont. The imposing forward will make his way to Tipperary Western.

Ferbane's Kyle Higgins is heading to the Shannon Blues in the North East, while James Lalor will move from Raheen to Ulster Western for the summer period.

The other transfers involving Offaly clubs are as follows:

Sean Kinsella (Drumcullen) to Offaly North East

Luke Plunkett (Tullamore) to Padraig Pearse's GFC (Central)

Cormac Hurley (Edenderry) to Wolfe Tones (Central)

Shane O'Brien (Clonbullogue) to Aidan McAnespie's (North Eastern)

Paul Norton (Tullamore) to Padraig Pearse's (Central)

PJ Daly (Cappincur) to Padraig Pearse's (Central)

Karl Dunne (Ballycommon) to Leitrim New York

Colm Gath (Drumcullen) to Tipperary Western

Jack McNamara (Shamrocks) to Vancouver Éire Óg (Canada)