Offaly motorists warned of reduced 60km/h speed limit on M7

Motorists are being warned of further restricted speed limits on the M7.

While motorists are already dealing with reduced limits at Naas, further works are causing disuption further south with more speed restrictions in place.

#LAOIS M7 speed limit reduced to 60km both ways between J21 & J19 for next couple of weeks. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 2, 2019

Motorists are warned to take precautions and drive with care in the areas affected.

The works will run for at least two weeks.