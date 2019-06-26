Offaly TD calls for removal of conditions from European Commission’s Brexit Beef plan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has supported calls for the removal of conditions attached to the receipt of funding under the European Commission’s Brexit Beef plan.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Secretary General for the Department of Agriculture, Brendan Gleeson, confirmed that conditions being considered may include a requirement on a form of temporary reduction in the supply of animals to the market.

“The last thing the Irish beef sector needs now is the imposition of a whole new set of complicating conditions when it comes to accessing this vitally important income support," Deputy Nolan said.

"Farmers will already have enough complication in trying to come to terms with the shape and size of the market in a post-Brexit scenario."

"There is also a sense that the European Commission, in calling this beef package, a temporary adjustment scheme, have not really appreciated the long term nature and scale of the problem."

"This has been a continuous crisis for at least the last number of years. Therefore the beef sector needs far more than ‘adjustments.’"

"It needs fundamental reform to equalise the balance of power between supplier and producer."

"That is something which is going to have to be addressed sooner rather than later if the long-term viability of the sector is to continue once the funding under this current scheme runs out,” concluded Deputy Nolan.