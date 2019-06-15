'In freefall' - Offaly trending on Twitter following humiliating relegation to Christy Ring

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

'In freefall' - Offaly trending on Twitter following humiliating relegation to Christy Ring

'In freefall' - Offaly trending on Twitter following humiliating relegation to Christy Ring

If Twitter existed in 1998, the Offaly hurlers would have been its darlings; indeed we would have trended our way through the 1980s and 90s as the underdog outliers laying siege to the hurling throne. 

Fast-forward 21 years and #offaly is a place of dread for all Faithful supporters as the nation reacts to our hurlers' humbling demise to the third tier of the championship.

Having lost all of our games in the Leinster round robin in 2018 and doing likewise in the Joe McDonagh this year, Offaly hurling is, as one Twitter user put it this afternoon, in freefall. 

The 'we are where we are' mentality is a gut-wrenching acceptance that we have failed - not just this year, but for two decades - as we tumbled down the levels to the Christy Ring.

Twitter has not been kind today and does not make pleasant reading, but it is perhaps necessary and sobering for those who have kept their heads in the sand since 1998. 