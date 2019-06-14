Offaly could have another new millionaire after yesterday's daily millions draw

The National Lottery is appealing for all its Daily Million players to check their tickets after a lucky ticketholder won the top prize of €1,000,000 on Wednesday night’s Daily Million draw.

Ireland’s newest millionaire bought their ticket in Dunnes Stores in Malt Vale, Gaol Road, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, popular with shoppers from South Offaly.

The manager of Dunnes Stores in Roscrea, Ashley Butler said: “This is tremendous news for someone who woke up asa millionaire this morning. At the store, my colleagues and I have been spreading the good news to our customers reminding them to check their tickets. It would be great if it was someone from Roscrea town. I hope it brings them a lot of happiness!”

The winning numbers from yesterday’s 9pm Daily Million Draw were: 3, 16, 22, 31, 38, 39 and the bonus number was 21.

This latest €1,000,000 win is the sixth Daily Million game top prize win of the year. It is also the third millionaire made this week a following Saturday’s Lotto jackpot win worth €4,051,610 as well as the Lotto Plus 1 top prize win of €1,000,000.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “This latest win continues a hot streak for our Daily Million players. In 2019 alone, there has been a total of 10 top prize winners of the Daily Million and Daily Million Plus games including six new millionaires.”

“We encourage all our Tipperary Daily Million players to check their tickets carefully. If you are this lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize.”

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

