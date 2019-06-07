Five Offaly teams hoping for hurling Feile success this weekend

Five Offaly hurling and camogie teams are heading south this weekend to take part in the national John West Féile na nGael finals.

Feile is a club festival for hurling, football, camogie and handball at Under 14 level, involving teams from across the association.

The John West Féile na nGael National tournaments, involving hurling and camogie take place in Cork and Kerry this weekend, June 7-9.

The football finals take place later this month.

Representing Offaly in the camogie this weekend are Kilcormac-Killoughey in Division 2 of competition and St Rynaghs in Division 4.

In hurling, Offaly will be represented by Kilcormac-Killoughey in Division 2, Tullamore in Division 4 and Kinnitty-Lusmagh in Division 8.

Féile provides an opportunity for U14 players to participate in an annual festival of hurling/camogie, handball and Gaelic football/ladies Gaelic football.

It allows clubs to experience playing against teams from other counties and provinces and to foster links with those clubs.



