Offaly boy is Community Games gymnastics champion

A nine-year-old boy training with Leonard's School of Gymnastics in Tullamore has become a Community Games national champion.

Ciarian Guilfoyle and his coach Leonard Bhattacharya travelled to the community games gymnastics final in the University of Limerick over the weekend.

Ciarian trains with the club three times a week in the Tanyard in Tullamore.

Ciarian is a very talented young man and this was his first time participating in the games. The coaches and his fellow gymnasts are all delighted and very proud of his success. He took the gold in the under 11 bracket.

However, Ciarian wasn't the only success story of the weekend for this well-established gymnastics school. Sinead Johnson also won the gold medal in the girls under 15 category. Both gymnasts trained very hard for this competition and truly deserved their medals. They trained with the school in Tullamore and also in Rochfortbridge.

No sooner had the national finals finished when preparation began for another competition on June 29.

Details of the gymnastics school can be had from lennysgym@gmail.com or 0872462885 where new members are always welcome.