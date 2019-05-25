Offaly election turnout down on 2014 - under 50% in Edenderry

The turnout for the local and European elections in Offaly was down 3.9% on 2014.

The overall turnout was 54.2%, down from 58.1% five years ago, but Edenderry's turnout was by far the weakest and below 50% at 49.6%.

This was a drop of 6.2% on 2014.

Birr's turnout was 56.6% (down 2.2%) while Tullamore's was down a massive 8.6% on 2014 at 51.1% this time around.

You can catch all the results as they come in from all three Offaly electoral areas here on our dedicated live blog.