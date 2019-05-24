Delays at Offaly polling stations due to length of ballot paper

Delays have been reported in polling stations in the Ireland South constituency for the European elections, of which Offaly is a part, due to the sheer length of the ballot paper.

The ballot paper for the Ireland South constituency contains 23 names and is therefore almost two foot long. Delays are occurring when people try to place their ballots in the ballot box at polling stations.

A similar problem is emerging in some local electoral areas where there are lots of candidates contesting seats.

Returning Officers have said that the separating of ballot papers on Saturday morning may also be delayed for the same reasons.