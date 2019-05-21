Minister must actively engage with Rehab users - Nolan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, must listen and constructively engage with families and service users of Rehab.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after attending an Oireachtas briefing given by the organisation, where fears were expressed that Rehab’s services are at risk without additional funding being granted by the HSE.

“I was delighted to support this critically important briefing on Tuesday that was also attended by Rehab representatives from Laois/Offaly," she said.

"They have made it clear that the work of Rehabs 147 services in 117 locations around the country will be threatened due to a funding gap of €2million. This is beyond belief given the scale of the service provision that Rehab engage in on the state's behalf."

"I acknowledge that HIQA has found there needs to be improvements in the organisation's national governance structure, but most of the current challenges arise from the escalating cost associated with the kind of care that Rehab provides."

"The Minister and this government must accept that families and service users are being severely and negatively affected by this uncertainty."

"It would, therefore, be a significant and indefensible blow to families and communities if the work of Rehab was to cease at this point especially given the level of dependency that many families have on it for relief and assistance on a daily basis,” concluded Deputy Nolan.