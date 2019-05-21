Edenderry Chamber grows membership by 35% in six months

Edenderry Chamber of Commerce has gone from strength to strength in the 12 months since it was founded by Christine Traynor, growing its membership by 35% in the last six months alone.

The Annual General Meeting of the Edenderry Chamber of Commerce took place at Byrne’s in Edenderry on Thursday last, May 16, and its rapid growth in membership makes it one of the fastest growing chambers in the country.

At the meeting, the Annual General Report was presented which outlined in detail an outstanding year. For the Chamber and the various ongoing projects to cement Edenderry as a centre point in “Ireland’s Ancient East” and ‘the fastest growing town in the Midlands.’

Chairperson of the Chamber, Christine Traynor said: “As we welcome an improvement in the business environment, it is positive to see our members expressing confidence in terms of future growth, profitability and job creation. Our work as a Chamber will not stop, we have met with potential investors and have been working with the IDA in securing future employment."

"We are encouraged by our growth in numbers and we are ambitious about securing a 100-strong Chamber which makes our voice more powerful. The Chamber will continue to make policy submissions and influence our elected representatives, both locally and nationally.”

Edenderry is the second largest town in Offaly, only 45 minutes from the outskirts of Dublin. With a population of over 7,360, Edenderry is also a significant service and industrial centre and its potential for accessing the Midlands through the potential development of the Midland Economic Corridor with Edenderry as the primary gateway, the meeting heard.

In her secretary’s report, Helen O Dwyer said: “It has been a busy year and as a voluntary body, I believe we have achieved a lot. There have been memorable moments and highlights like the Harbour Festival, Breakfast with Bobby Kerr and the announcement that the Cannonball Supercar event accepted our proposal and has chosen Edenderry as the overall finish line on September 8."

"However, there has also been so much work happening in the background that is not as visible but will pay dividends in the long run. We have been lobbying for funding, lobbying for investment and pushing open the right doors to bring prosperity for our town.”

In her treasurers' report, Brenda Hennessey said: “We achieved a lot this year without a major outlay in funds and that is why we can keep our membership costs relatively low. Joining the chamber is as little as €150 per annum for a sole trader and we don’t require any time commitments from members, unless they wish to help. Our hard-working committee do the work but the more members we have, the more we can make Edenderry heard on a local and National level.”

The meeting concluded with AGM formalities as the committee stood down and were re-elected en-bloc. See www.edenderrychamber.ie for details on membership and to view the full annual report.