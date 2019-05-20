Taoiseach joins local candidates for canvass in Offaly

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar showed his support for the county's local election candidates by canvassing with local Fine Gael election hopefuls in Tullamore last week.

One such candidate was Edenderry's Noel Cribbin who said following a long 12 weeks of canvassing to retain his seat on Offaly County Council, "it was great to finish it off with our Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister Charlie Flanagan, MEP Candidate Andrew Doyle and our own TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy in Tullamore on Thursday evening."

"Whatever the outcome next Friday, I can honestly say that I canvassed my half of North Offaly from the Boyne Bridge in Edenderry to the Barrow in Portarlington, every house in every town, village and laneway and I thank all those constituents that I canvassed for their welcome, hospitality and support."

"I would not have been able to complete such a comprehensive canvas without the great help and local knowledge of my team of canvassers in Edenderry, Clonbullogue and Bracknagh and I thank them for all the help they have given to me."

Cribbin revealed that broadband speed, roads and homelessness were the main issues on the doorstep.

If re-elected, Cllr Cribbin says he looks forward to progressing the new Oakland's College building in Edenderry, as well as a host of new projects, including exciting proposals for the old Tesco premises on JKL Street.

"I will move heaven and earth to realise the full potential of this site," he added.