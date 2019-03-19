Registrations open for 2019 Cycle Against Suicide event in Offaly

Registrations are now open for Cycle Against Suicide’s annual cycle, which takes place from April 27, 2019 – May 6, 2019, including here in Tullamore.

Cycle Against Suicide is an awareness charity (CHY 20687) that makes a valuable contribution to the public education of mental health by changing the narrative surrounding suicide.

Each Year, Cycle Against Suicide brings together cyclists of all abilities with different backgrounds and stories to help break the cycle of suicide in Ireland. This year’s cycle will travel 800km passing through 63 towns, rallying hope and support in localities around Ireland.

This cycle promotes a key message to local people: ‘It’s OK not to feel OK, and it is absolutely OK to ask for help.' This simple yet powerful message could save the lives of those within our communities who are feeling alone.

The event will be coming into Tullamore on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Cycle Against Suicide operates a Homestay Programme that sees people and families from across Ireland open their doors to participants of the Cycle each year, providing them with a warm meal, a chance to freshen up and a bed for the night.

This provides the opportunity to lend your support without necessarily having to get on a bike.

As part of the National Co-ordination Team, organisers are trying to put a Homestay co-ordination team into Tullamore in order to secure a homestay for 200 cyclists and back up crew. Over the last number of year’s community groups have come together to secure and allocate the beds needed for the overnight stop.

Register your support as a homestay host family today by emailing homestays@cycleagainstsuicide.com.