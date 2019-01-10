Tullamore D.E.W nickname for the town causes debate

Tullamore DEW nickname for the town causes debate

Tullamore D.E.W. is a global brand; it has put the town on the map ever since Daniel E. Williams stamped his initials on that first bottle of the famous whiskey. 

However, an eagle-eyed Twitter user reckons the brand has lost touch with its roots in the Offaly town thanks to a recent Instagram post. 

A tweet from the official Tullamore D.E.W. Instagram account re-shared a photograph of the brand's popular visitor centre in Tullamore and referred to the county town as 'Tully.'

Quickly jumping on the remark, Twitter user Caitríona Devery questioned whether this was a nickname ever used in the whiskey's native county. 

So, it's over to you? Have you ever used it? Is Tully the new Philly or does this smack of complete notions? 