Tullamore D.E.W nickname for the town causes debate

Tullamore D.E.W. is a global brand; it has put the town on the map ever since Daniel E. Williams stamped his initials on that first bottle of the famous whiskey.

However, an eagle-eyed Twitter user reckons the brand has lost touch with its roots in the Offaly town thanks to a recent Instagram post.

A tweet from the official Tullamore D.E.W. Instagram account re-shared a photograph of the brand's popular visitor centre in Tullamore and referred to the county town as 'Tully.'

Quickly jumping on the remark, Twitter user Caitríona Devery questioned whether this was a nickname ever used in the whiskey's native county.

From the Tullamore DEW insta. Has anyone from Offaly ever called Tullamore "Tully"?

Weird and wrong. #hashtagshaveconsequences pic.twitter.com/PCkSrtQ4z7 — Caitríona Devery (@everytreecat) January 9, 2019

So, it's over to you? Have you ever used it? Is Tully the new Philly or does this smack of complete notions?