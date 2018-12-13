Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

According to Met Eireann, it is going to be an unsettled weekend with the potential for heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday and a Weather Advisory has been issued.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be mostly cloudy just with patchy rain and drizzle. A spell of more persistent rain will extend from the Atlantic during the afternoon and evening. Becoming windy also with strengthening southeasterly winds. Maximum temperatures ranging from five degrees in the north to 10 degrees in the south.

It is going to be a wet and blustery night with outbreaks of rain extending nationwide on Friday night. The rain will turn heavy and persistent overnight and there is the risk of some localised flooding. Fresh to strong southeast winds. Minimum temperatures of 4-7 degrees in the north and 8-11 degrees in the south.

According to Met Eireann, a deepening area of low pressure is expected to track near Ireland on Saturday bringing heavy rain and the potential, for a period, of very strong winds. Exact details regarding this weather system remain uncertain with Met Eireann recommending that the public keep up to date with the forecast. Highest temperatures ranging 7 to 10 degrees generally but a few degrees colder in north Ulster. The rain and strong winds will clear northeastwards overnight with clear spells and showers following. Lowest temperatures 2-5 degrees.

The national forecaster states that Sunday looks set to be a bright and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heavy across parts of the west with the risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures 5-8 degrees. The showers will become isolated overnight with most areas becoming dry. However, towards dawn a spell of rain will move in from the Atlantic to affect the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 1-4 degrees.