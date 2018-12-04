Offaly farmer's remarkable success story to feature on RTE's Ear to the Ground

An Offaly farmer who has built a very successful business selling his own free range produce is to feature on an upcoming episode of RTE's Ear to the Ground.

Clive Clarke grew up on a mixed farm in Dunkerrin in Co. Offaly. When he finished school he trained to be a butcher and worked locally, but in 2010 the shop closed and Clive was left with tough choices to make - to take his young family and emigrate, or try to find a way to make a living in a country deep in recession. Clive decided to stay, and looked to the family farm as a life-line.

The answer was diversity. Now, eight years later, Clive is running a highly successful farm business selling his own free range turkeys and pigs into the Christmas market at a premium price.

Helen Carroll went to visit Clive at Ashgate Farm to learn the secret to his success. The episode featuring Clive's success story will be broadcast on Thursday December 20 on RTÉ One at 8.30pm