Offaly gamer is one of the world's highest paid YouTube Stars in 2018

An Offaly gamer is one of the highest paid YouTubers in the world in 2018 according to Forbes.

According to Forbes, Sean McLoughlin - aka Jacksepticeye - earned an estimated $16million in 2018 putting him at number eight on the list. He took to YouTube in 2012 and started posting his videos in 2013.

According to Forbes, he is among the most popular YouTubers in Ireland thanks to his 'colorful video-game commentary'. He has also done a series for Disney and, according to the report, he is developing exclusive content for live-streaming platform Twitch.

His online name comes from a nickname made up for him by his schoolmates after he suffered an eye injury. The Cloghan man started posting videos as a hobby around the time he studied tourism at AIT.

His YouTube channel, which you can see here, has close to 21 million subscribers.