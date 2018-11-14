Council to consult with public on future of Offaly river

Offaly County Council is to host a public consultation meeting on the future of the Silver River next Monday, November 19 7:30pm.

The Silver River (Kilcormac) River has been identified as an Area for Action and you are invited to a community information meeting to discuss how the Council can make improvements in water quality in your local river.

This is a new way of working and everyone can play their part, according to the Council.

The community information meeting will take place in St. Joseph’s Community Centre, Kilcormac, at 7.30pm on Monday, November 19.

This meeting is open to all and will include a Questions & Answers session and an opportunity for informal discussion during tea and coffee.

For more information contact: Basil Mannion 086 8599514/bmannion@lawaters.ie or Margaret Keegan 0858041003/mkeegan@lawaters.ie

Further info on www.watersandcommunities.ie