Offaly TD calls for LEADER funding to be ramped up

Offaly TD and Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Barry Cowen has criticised the Minister for Community and Rural Affairs for failing to speed up the rollout of LEADER programme payments.

Deputy Cowen welcomed the allocation of €750,907 in LEADER funding for projects across County Offaly but called on the Government to ensure a speedy roll-out of the remaining funds of over one million euro.

“I am delighted for the groups across Offaly who have received well-earned funding under the LEADER programme. For groups such as the Offaly Historical Society, this allocation of funds means they can now provide archival storage facilities to preserve and store records pertaining to Offaly’s proud history. For others, it provides long-awaited funding for playgrounds and community centres, the structures at the heart of our community."

“The LEADER programme has been extremely successful in revitalising rural areas through community-led schemes but the roll-out of funding under the current programme, which runs from 2014 to 2020, has been very slow thus far."

“Unfortunately this Government has added a lot of unnecessary red tape to the LEADER application process making it an arduous and complex process. Many groups are turned off by the cumbersome application and the long waiting periods to get approval for essential projects," Cowen added.

"There are many worthy projects across County Offaly and they need to be assisted in their quest for funding, not have unnecessary bureaucratic roadblocks put in their way,” he concluded.