Offaly County Councillor announces his resignation

Sinn Fein Offaly County Councillor Martin O'Reilly has announced that he is to resign his seat at the end of the year.

Daingean man O'Reilly was first elected to the council in 2014 where be won a seat in the Edenderry Municipal District but cites increasing work commitments as his reason for now resigning his seat.

"In 2016, I decided to study to become a primary school teacher and having completed this course I am now working in a lovely school in Greystones," Martin explained.

"As a result of this though, I have been finding it very hard to be an effective Councillor and have struggled to attend monthly Council and Municipal District meetings and keep on top of issues, especially in the last number of months," he added.

"As a result, I have decided to resign my seat, with my last meeting being in December to then allow someone else with more time and commitment to fulfil this duty in the new year until May 2019 and maybe beyond," Martin said.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Sinn Féin nationally for allowing me to run and where I built many lasting relationships and fond memories. I wish to thank the party members of Sinn Féin in Laois and Offaly, especially Tullamore, Rhode, Edenderry and Gracefield for their hard work, encouraging support and belief in me."

Martin also thanked Cllrs Brendan Killeavy and Seán Maher for their help and friendship in and outside the Áras.

"I wish them both well going forward. I would also like to wish all my fellow councillors in Offaly, in particular Edenderry, all the best going forward. While we may have been from different political parties and had differing views on issues at times, I always found them to be good decent people who worked hard for their communities."

"I would like to also thank the local media who were always very fair to me with raising any issues in their print and online papers. I wish to thank my family, friends and my partner Shelby for their support and encouragement throughout those years."

"Finally I want to thank the people of North Offaly, especially those in Daingean and the surrounding areas. The honour was not lost on me," Martin concluded.