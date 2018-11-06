Offaly Irish dancer wins €26,000 for her mother on Winning Streak

An Offaly woman went on Winning Streak for her mum and won her €26,000 on the National Lottery TV game show on RTÉ One last Saturday, November 3.

Irish dancer, businesswoman and nurse, Lily Corcoran comes from Ballinagar in Offaly having spent much of her life between Offaly and New York. Born in Tullamore, Lily moved to New York when she was young with her parents Edward and Patricia Corcoran and her brother Eddie where she completed high school and commenced her studies where she obtained a Batchelor’s in Nursing and two Masters degrees in Business Administration and Medical administration from New York University.

She went on Winning Streak in the place of her mother Patsy Corcoran, who supported her daughter from the audience. Lily done her mother proud as she won a cool €26,000 in cash.

Lily has a passion for Irish dancing and is proud of her 53 years as a dancer. Nowadays she runs her own business where she teaches ballroom dancing for fitness in Offaly. She has been running this school for the past 8 years and business is good – helped by the increasing popularity of such shows as Strictly Come Dancing.

Lily has two sons: Michael (37) who lives in Offaly and Robert (34) who is in the US, and is a proud grandmother to two grandchildren who live in the States.

While living in New York she also has 'a side hustle,' a big passion of hers, where she taught Irish dancing. She also used to compete in Irish Dancing competitions and she finished 2nd in the 1972 World Championships in Ireland, placing above a certain Michael Flatley! At age 16 she won a world championship medal as a member of the Mary Bastis School of Irish Dancing. The school was the first American school to ever win at the World Championships of Irish Dancing.

She is also a community activist and is well known back in the States for the instrumental role Lily played in the ‘Hands Across the Sand’ memorial event she organised on the one year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy (in 2013). For this special ceremony, a total of 7,654 people joined hands on the beach at Rockaways coastline in New York which was devastated by the hurricane to pay respect to the ocean and celebrate that Rockaway is coming back strong. The event went into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Lily and Patsy’s families are no strangers to Winning Streak as last April her Uncle Jimmy Kilmurray spun the wheel on the show, winning himself a cool €42,000.

