Offaly attraction makes final of 'Ireland’s Best Place' - online vote opens

Offaly's Lough Boora has been shortlised in the final ten of the Royal Town Planning Institute's (RTPI) Ireland's Best Place competition, with online voting now open.

Ireland’s Best Places is a competition run by RTPI Ireland to celebrate some of the most attractive and inspiring places and the role planners have played in helping to protect or shape them for communities. The top 10 best places in Ireland have been whittled down by the Ireland’s Best Places judging panel from nominations from the public.

“The competition has reminded us of the passion we have for places we love," says Marion Chalmers, Chair of RTPI Ireland.

"The finalists, places clearly loved by the public, have been protected, carefully planned or improved by the planning system. I encourage everyone to get behind their favourite place to ensure it wins.”

The finalists, as shortlisted by the RTPI, are:

Abbeyleix, Co Laois - 'One of the oldest planned estate towns in Ireland, it has benefited over the years from planners who have worked to conserve and protect its historical buildings and streets'.

Cobh, Co Cork - 'This seaside town has sensitively used its harbour setting, panoramic views and history to enhance tourism'.

Cork City Centre, Cork - 'The city centre regeneration began with repaving and widening of pavements to create a plaza effect, and went on to include revitalisation of stretches of the waterfront and creation of new shops, leisure facilities and innovative architecture'.

Dingle, Kerry – 'Planners have made good use of the fishing village’s natural environment to enhance the place while respecting its historical architecture and community ethos'.

Grand Canal Square, Dublin – 'Planners have helped create an attractive, well-used public space in Dublin's Docklands framed by shops, homes, restaurants and cultural attractions and enhanced by public art and landscaping'.

The Great Western Greenway, Mayo - 'At 42km long, it is the longest off-road walking and cycling trail in Ireland. It follows the route of the renowned Westport-to-Achill railway which closed in 1937, taking in the beauty of Achill, Mulranny, Newport and Westport'.

Greystones, Wicklow - 'Originally a small fishing village, Greystones has grown significantly with the redevelopment of its harbour while keeping its village atmosphere. Housing, road networks and facilities have been improved to cater for the growth'.

Kilkenny City – 'Planners have managed and protected Ireland's most historic and compact medieval city to retain and augment its character whilst becoming a hub for arts, crafts and design and culture'.

Lough Boora Parklands, Offaly - 'This bog was reclaimed for agricultural and eco-tourism use and is maintained as a nature reserve. It is a haven for outdoor activities and biodiversity, as well as for culture and history noted for its sculpture and a Mesolithic site'.

Tully Cross, Galway - 'This small village on the Renvyle Peninsula was revitalised through investment in its historic assets such as nine thatched cottages and has become a focus for heritage-based tourism'.

The public can now vote for their favourite, which will be crowned Ireland’s Best Place in November. Voting is open until Friday 12 October. There are three easy ways to vote:

1. Submit your vote online.

2. Email it to contact@rtpiireland.org

3. Tweet your vote for your chosen place and use #RTPIIrelandsBestPlaces