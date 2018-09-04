Tributes paid as Tullamore prepares to say goodbye to beloved teacher

Tributes have been flooding in for the late Nigel Brennan after the beloved teacher passed away on Monday morning.

Nigel died unexpectedly and his passing has sent shockwaves across the community, not least in the school where he taught for many years, Sacred Heart Secondary in Tullamore.

People have been taking to social media to express their shock, sadness and heartfelt tributes to Nigel, who will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Aiden Condron said, "I'm utterly stunned and deeply saddened by the very sudden loss of a dear and much-loved school friend Nigel Brennan. Nigel was a gentleman with a keen mind and sweet soul, much loved by us all. We will miss you terribly. Love and strength to family and friends. RIP old friend."

Niall Trainor said, "I'm absolutely numb since the early morning calls and texts. Such a tragedy, such a loss for more people than you can count."

He went on to describe Nigel as "sound as they come," "one of the good guys" and as having "a great wit, he'd always put a smile on your face even if you just bumped into him on the street."

Lauren McKernan Pidgeon said, "absolutely heartbreaking. Nigel Brennan was a gentleman and a wonderful teacher. May he rest in peace."

Shannon Rafferty Fitzgerald echoed those sentiments by saying, "Just received the most devastating news ever. Nigel Brennan from the Sacred Heart passed away. My absolute favourite teacher. Thinking of Pauline and their family."

Tullamore Community Radio added, "Tullamore is a sadder place this morning after the devasting loss of a good, decent and kind man, who meant so much to so many. Lord rest Nigel Brennan. We are thinking of his family at this time and the colleagues, pupils and many friends he's left behind. May he rest in peace."

Funeral Arrangements

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

