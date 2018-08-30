Offaly community group celebrate lotto awards place

The North Offaly Community Development Network CLG is celebrating getting through to the National Lottery Good Causes Awards Regional Finals.

North Offaly Community Development Network CLG was selected as the Offaly winner in the Community category for the first National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2018.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards aims to celebrate the inspiring and innovative work being carried out by the thousands of individuals, organisations, groups and sports clubs all over Ireland that benefit from National Lottery Good Causes funding.

"As a County winner, North Offaly Community Development Network, Meals on Wheels and Services for Older People, we will now go forward to the Regional finals, competing for a place in the National Finals to be held in Dublin on Saturday, November 3," a spokesperson said.

North Offaly Community Development Network CLG is a network of community organisations, drawn from the fifteen local community areas in North Offaly.

"We work to support local organisations and provide a range of supports and services for older people and others who may require support for various reasons. The majority of those accessing our services live in very rural and isolated districts, where it can be very difficult to access any services or supports."

They offer the following services;

 Meals on Wheels – A hot dinner on a plate, with a choice of either soup or a desert, delivered by volunteers to people in their own homes, five days per week.

 Home Visiting – A weekly visit to the home of the client for a friendly chat, on an agreed day and time that suits the client.

 Home and Garden Maintenance - services include; Mowing lawns, Hedge cutting, Painting, Basic repairs, Cleaning gutters and Security improvements.

 Installation of Personal Monitored & Smoke Alarms – Improve personal safety.

NOCDN is happy to provide as much support as possible for older people, so they can continue to life independently in their own homes and in our community for as long as possible.

"We would be delighted to hear from anybody interested in getting further information or accessing our services. Please call the office on 057- 9362755, Monday to Friday, 9.00 am to 5.00 pm."

Volunteers Wanted and Very Much Appreciated

In order to meet the ever-increasing demands for our Meals On Wheels Services, they are continuously seeking to recruit Volunteer Drivers to deliver meals in all areas of North Offaly.

If you could spare approximately one hour one day per week or once per fortnight from 12.00 noon to 1.00 pm approximately, they would be delighted to hear from you.

Any help or support, including help with occasional fundraising events, would be greatly appreciated, especially by clients of the

services.

Call 057- 9362755 if you think you may be able to help in any way.