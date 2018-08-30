Gun pulled on Midlands family during road rage incident

Gardaí in Laois are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident during which a man is alleged to have flashed a gun at a family in the village of Arles.

The incident is understood to have taken place around 2.20pm on Tuesday, August 28. It is claimed that the suspect, aged 29, may have been involved in an attempted raid on a shop in Carlow town a short time earlier at 2pm in which a weapon was also brandished.

Gardaí believe that after the raid, the suspect left the scene in a black Peugeot car travelling in the direction of Portlaoise on the N80. Gardaí in Carlow were alerted.

It is understood that he was driving erratically as he made his escape. In what is believed to have been at least one dangerous manoeuvre he encountered another car. The driver of the other car beeped the horn in protest.

Gardaí believe the suspect appeared to take affront to this and decided to change direction and pursue these people. When he caught up with them it is alleged a gun was produced and flashed at the occupants in what is being treated as a road rage incident.

The car was occupied by a family of two adults and four children. It is understood they were shaken by the incident.

The man quickly left the scene doing a u-turn in the direction of Portlaoise. However, he almost immediately lost control of the vehicle and crashed off the road. Fortunately, Carlow gardaí came upon the scene soon afterwards and made an arrest.

The man is understood to be living in Laois near the Kildare border but is not originally from the area.

He was subsequently brought before Carlow District Court on robbery charges. A file in relation to the alleged incident involving the gun is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating. They appealed for anyone with information to contact Gardai in Portlaoise 057 8674100 or Carlow at 059 9136620.