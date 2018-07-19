Offaly meat factory 'a priority' for environmental inspectors

An Edenderry meat factory has been listed as a priority site for the EPA after a number of unannounced environmental compliance inspections.

The EPA has today published its Industrial and Waste Licence Enforcement Report 2017. The report gives details of compliance levels and enforcement activities across the 800 licensed facilities in 2017.

Over 1500 site inspections were completed and 91% of inspections were unannounced. Over 1000 complaints were received about licensed facilities in 2017, including odour and noise complaints.

The EPA has also published the latest National Priority Sites List for Enforcement today. Five sites, including Rosderra Irish Meats Group in Edenderry, are on the latest list for failing to meet the necessary environmental standards. These companies face further enforcement action, according to the EPA.

Commenting on the report Mr Gerard O’Leary, EPA Director of the Office of Environmental Enforcement said: “The EPA targets its enforcement efforts at the most non-compliant facilities. The publication of the National Priority Sites system last year has driven environmental compliance and seen much needed investment in environmental infrastructure."

Over half of the sites who have appeared on the Priority Sites list have been convicted or are facing prosecution,” he added.

Of the 19 sites published on the list since it commenced, 13 have either been convicted or now face prosecution. Four sites have come off the previous National Priority Site List following improvements in compliance, including T & J Standish Ltd in Roscrea.



Ms Mary Gurrie, Programme Manager, EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement commented: “The National Priority Sites system has exceeded our expectations as a tool to drive environmental compliance. Companies have come off the list in the past year by improving operational practices or making significant investment in infrastructure."

"Sites in the agrifood sector have dominated the list, 11 of 19 sites, and compliance in this sector needs to improve.”

Licensed facilities are identified as National Priority Sites for enforcement using a system developed by the EPA. Points are allocated to each site based on compliance data such as complaints, incidents and non-compliances over the previous six months. Sites which exceed a certain threshold become a National Priority Site and are targeted by the EPA for further enforcement action.

The National Priority Sites for Enforcement system was launched by the EPA in July 2017 to drive further environmental compliance at industrial and waste facilities.

Complaints about licensed sites can be made on-line or by contacting the EPA at 053-9160600.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

