Gardai to act as fire sightseers hampering  fire crews tackling Slieve Bloom blaze

Gardai are set to close roads in the Slieve Blooom mountains in a bid to prevent the public hindering the efforts of fire services who are tackling a forest fire.

Gardai assistance was requested this evening by fire and rescue services after fire sightseers began to arrive at the scene.

While Gardai are assessing the situation, a spokesperson said it is likely that roads would have to be closed to allow fire crews do their job. He also appealed to the public to 'stay away' as their presence is making the situation worse.

The Cut Road between Clonaslee and Mountmellick is now closed. All other feeder roads from Kinnitty, Cadamstown, Mountrath to Slieve Blooms should be avoided. Local road access for residents will be facilitated.

The fire is understood to have broken out in forrestry in the Kinnity area.

It is understood to have been burning most of the day.

The Slieve Blooms is the location of extensive commercial forrestry owned by the State company Coillte.