These are the things you can no longer do in Offaly as hosepipe ban comes into effect

Irish Water has confirmed that a National Water Conservation Order, commonly referred to as a hosepipe ban, will be in place from 8am on Friday, 6 July until midnight on Tuesday, 31 July 2018 for all domestic public water supplies and commercial premises for non-commercial activities.

The scope of this Order is the same as the one applied to the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) on Monday, 2 July 2018. Irish Water may review the scope of both over the coming weeks.

The order has been issued due to the continued drought conditions and to help protect water supplies now and over the coming months. Met Éireann has advised that there has been little or no rain over the last 30 days and predictions show no significant rainfall is likely for at least a further week, meaning deepening drought conditions.

The continuation of these drought conditions nationally is putting pressure on water sources as rivers, lakes and groundwater levels drop.

On average demand across all water resources nationally has increased by 15%, and given the environmental pressures on the aquifers and waterbodies, this cannot be sustained for any period of time.

Due to soil moisture conditions, smaller groundwater sites in particular may take many months to recover.

These are the things you will no longer be able to to while the hosepipe ban is in effect:

Use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar apparatus for the purpose of – watering a garden, cleaning a private motor vehicle, using a domestic hosepipe cleaning a private leisure boatfilling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap), filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds), filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes), filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application.

This prohibition will apply from 8am on Friday, 6 July 2018 until midnight 31 July 2018.

The Irish Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) does not apply to private wells or private group water schemes.

"Working with the National Federation of Group Water Schemes we urge all water users to conserve water during this drought period and over the coming months to protect all water supplies," Irish Water have said.

Speaking about the legal move, Irish Water’s Corporate Affairs Manager Kate Gannon said:

“Imposing a national Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) reflects the serious need for water conservation now and over the coming months. It is essential that our water supply resources are conserved to help avoid further restrictions and outages over the coming weeks and months."

“We are really grateful for the measures that people have taken to conserve water so far and we hope that placing a Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) will make people more mindful of their responsibilities and the impact their water usage is having on their neighbours and communities."

“Irish Water is mindful of the impact that a Water Conservation Order might have on businesses and the tourist industry and for that reason the prohibition is mainly limited to domestic users but does include commercial premises for non-commercial activities e.g. watering gardens attached to a business premises."

“The utility continues to be in touch with large commercial users who have committed to conserving water and we are very grateful to them for their efforts. We are also appealing to them to limit all non-essential water use and to avoid using hosepipes or power washers where possible, particularly if it is for cosmetic reasons."