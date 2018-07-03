15,000 people are waiting for outpatient appointments at Tullamore Hospital

HSE figures have revealed that 15,325 people are waiting for outpatient procedures at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, the main referral hospital for Laois and Offaly.

The HSE's Performance Assurance Report (PAR) provides an overall analysis of key performance data from Divisions within the HSE, such as Acute, Mental Health, Social Care, Primary Care, Health and Wellbeing as well as Finance and HR.

Part of that report analysed the waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient procedures and appointments across the country's hospital network.

Tullamore Hospital falls under the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group along with Portlaoise, St. James's Hospital, the Coombe Women's and Infants University Hospital, Naas Hospital and Tallaght Hospital. Across all of those hospitals, 74,066 people were waiting for outpatient services at the end of 2017.

15,325 of those were awaiting procedures at Tullamore Hospital, just shy of the 16,829 at St. James's Hospital located in the heart of Dublin City. Just over 22% of those on the list in Tullamore had been waiting less than three months, while just over 36% (5,524) were waiting more than a year on the list.

The figures reveal that 1,304 have been waiting between 12-15 months for procedures at Tullamore, with a further 1,082 waiting between 15-18 months and a staggering 3,138 waiting more than 18 months.

There is a similar situation for inpatient services at Tullamore as the hospital has one of the largest waiting lists in the country. 996 people are awaiting inpatient services there with 144 of those on the list longer than 18 months. A further 129 patients had been waiting between 12-18 months at the end of 2017 in the Offaly hospital.

Tullamore Hospital's figures are the third highest in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group behind capital facilities St. James's Hospital and Tallaght Hospital who recorded 1,157 and 1,026 respectively waiting at the end of last year.

Nationally, the only hospitals with a greater number of people waiting for inpatient services than Tullamore are Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital and Beaumont Hospital.

Tullamore Hospital has a waiting list three times longer than that of Cork University Hospital and almost double that of University Hospital Limerick.

